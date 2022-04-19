Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.57 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Harrison Hand

Strengths:

Tall, long, fast, aggressive outside cornerback. Big-time ability. Played a good mix of press man and soft zone and flashed major ability in both areas. Does have a great feel for when he should peel off an assignment and find the football down the field in zone coverage, and his ball-disruption talent is borderline spectacular. Recovery speed is very good and he's clearly a fine all-around athlete. Brings major kick return talent to the field too.

Weaknesses:

Needs some technical refinements in coverage. Can get lost at the line somewhat frequently or baited by QB's eyes in zone. Some hitch when he's planting and driving on the ball and not superbly twitched up. Certainly a raw-ish coverage type and he'll face a steep learning curve in terms of the talent he faced at college compared to the pros.

Accolades: