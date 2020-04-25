Dalton Keene, TE, VATECH

NFL Draft analysis for Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

Draft Scouting Report:

Strengths:

  • High-end athlete for the TE position
  • Twitch/change-of-direction is impressive
  • Utilized on screens and is creative as a runner

Weaknesses:

  • Won't threaten the seam in the NFL
  • Not a big blocker
