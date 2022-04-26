Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.58 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Travis Henry

Strengths:

Bowling ball of a back with effortless power that shows by way of high-end contact balance. Low center of gravity and thick lower half. Surprisingly choppy feet. Changes directions in a hurry. Finds the cutback on stretch runs and explodes. Solid vision between the tackles. Will be a hammer in the NFL. Very low mileage in college despite great productivity. Receiving ability is TBD. Will be better in the NFL than he was in college.

Weaknesses:

Not a super acceleration type. Solid make-you-miss ability, not tremendous in that area, though. Long speed is nothing special.

Accolades: