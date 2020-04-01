Damien Lewis, OL, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for Damien Lewis, OL, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77

Strengths:

  • Strong base, does not get walked back much
  • Continues to churn his feet in the run game
  • Looks for work when disengaged

Weaknesses:

  • Lateral quickness is a concern, hand cuffed to power blocking scheme
  • Needs to recognize stunts and games quicker
