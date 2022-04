Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.65 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Zach Kerr

Strengths:

Does a great job establishing leverage. Does a good job of using his hands. Drawing double teams. Able to stack and shed blocks in the run game. Good speed relative to his size.

Weaknesses:

Lacks versatility to play multiple positions. Limited pass rush potential. Wide run stuffer.

Accolades: