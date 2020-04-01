Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

NFL Draft analysis for Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84

Strengths:

  • Physical with extensive press-man experience
  • Outstanding mirroring ability thanks to good athleticism
  • Routinely looks for/finds the football as it arrives

Weaknesses:

  • A little overly grabby
  • Checks the speed box just not a burner
  • Steady career never truly dominated until senior year
