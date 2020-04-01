D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

NFL Draft analysis for D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86

Strengths:

  • One-cut-and-go runner
  • Good contact balance and can accelerate to top speed quickly
  • Weapon in pass game

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to reduce fumbles
  • Needs to get better in pass protection
Our Latest Stories