Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

NFL Draft analysis for Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75

Strengths:

  • Does a good job mirroring receiver in bail coverage
  • Quick footwork
  • Improved tackler

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to do better job of finding ball in the air
  • Very handsy downfield in routes
  • Not physical
