Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 53.39 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: MarQueis Gray
Summary:
Daniel Barker has spent time in the Big Ten with Illinois and Michigan State. He has versatility to line up in multiple alignments but is just a speed bump as a blocker. Barker has a history of concentration drops and rounds off his routes.
Strengths:
- Versatility to line up in multiple alignments
- Significant playing experience in the Big Ten
Weaknesses:
- Speed bump as a blocker
- Struggles to stay engaged blocking in space
- Rounds off his routes
- 10.3% drop rate in 2022