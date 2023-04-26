Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 53.39 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: MarQueis Gray

Summary:

Daniel Barker has spent time in the Big Ten with Illinois and Michigan State. He has versatility to line up in multiple alignments but is just a speed bump as a blocker. Barker has a history of concentration drops and rounds off his routes.

Strengths:

  • Versatility to line up in multiple alignments
  • Significant playing experience in the Big Ten

Weaknesses:

  • Speed bump as a blocker
  • Struggles to stay engaged blocking in space
  • Rounds off his routes
  • 10.3% drop rate in 2022