Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.13 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Kahale Warring

Strengths:

Upside tight end prospect. Had a great workout at the combine. Thick build, big hands. A load to bring to the turf but far from a YAC monster. Has some upside in that area though because of how strong he is through contact. Strong, reliable hands. Long speed showed on a long reception in 2021. Project at the tight end spot.

Weaknesses:

Clunky mover of sorts on the field. Plenty of work in line as a blocker but has a long way to go in that area. Leans into his blocks far too often. Routes are OK but not a quick-twitch separator.

Accolades: