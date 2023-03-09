Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.25 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Taylor Rapp

Summary:

On film, Daniel Scott is better than Juan Thornhill, Taylor Rapp, and Nasir Adderley, who were all late second-rounders in recent years. He's a sideline-to-sideline player who covers a lot of ground both in coverage and vs. the run. His timed speed will be critical in deciding when he gets drafted because he looked slow at times during Senior Bowl week.

Strengths:

Will come from heavens and lay the wood in run support near the line of scrimmage

Fluid movements both laterally and north/south; sudden, explosive when changing directions

Reads routes extremely well; will jump out-breaking routes from deep safety and arrive when the ball does

Plays like he's shot out of a cannon from center field when coming downhill on quick throws

Wrap-up tackler in space who might be one of the best DBs at minimizing YAC opportunities

Weaknesses: