Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.25 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Taylor Rapp
Summary:
On film, Daniel Scott is better than Juan Thornhill, Taylor Rapp, and Nasir Adderley, who were all late second-rounders in recent years. He's a sideline-to-sideline player who covers a lot of ground both in coverage and vs. the run. His timed speed will be critical in deciding when he gets drafted because he looked slow at times during Senior Bowl week.
Strengths:
- Will come from heavens and lay the wood in run support near the line of scrimmage
- Fluid movements both laterally and north/south; sudden, explosive when changing directions
- Reads routes extremely well; will jump out-breaking routes from deep safety and arrive when the ball does
- Plays like he's shot out of a cannon from center field when coming downhill on quick throws
- Wrap-up tackler in space who might be one of the best DBs at minimizing YAC opportunities
Weaknesses:
- Will turn 25 in October 2023
- Listed as 4.60 40-yard dash before the 2022 season, so combine/pro day times will be critical
- Almost always around the ball but will sometimes slide off tackles he should make
- Struggled in 1-vs-1 drills at the Senior Bowl; looked slow at times, and was exposed