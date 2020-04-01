Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State

NFL Draft analysis for Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72

Strengths:

  • Strong player that plays with good leverage
  • Seals blocks well
  • Moves well laterally

Weaknesses:

  • Plays RT but will have to transition to OG/C
  • Hands got too wide in 2018.
Our Latest Stories