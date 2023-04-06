Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.20 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ross Blacklock

Summary:

Dante Stills is an undersized interior defensive lineman who can play 0-7T. Active hands, and quicker than he looks, Stills is always around the ball. The question is where do you play him at the next level? He's undersized for inside and not twitchy enough to play outside. He shows up consistently from one play to the next -- never too high or too low -- but never dominant.

Strengths:

Lines up all over the DL

Undersized by iDL standards but plays with low center of gravity, always finds a way to push the pocket

Moves well for size; shows good lateral mobility and change of direction

Surprisingly stout at point of attack

Weaknesses: