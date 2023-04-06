Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 76.20 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Ross Blacklock
Summary:
Dante Stills is an undersized interior defensive lineman who can play 0-7T. Active hands, and quicker than he looks, Stills is always around the ball. The question is where do you play him at the next level? He's undersized for inside and not twitchy enough to play outside. He shows up consistently from one play to the next -- never too high or too low -- but never dominant.
Strengths:
- Lines up all over the DL
- Undersized by iDL standards but plays with low center of gravity, always finds a way to push the pocket
- Moves well for size; shows good lateral mobility and change of direction
- Surprisingly stout at point of attack
Weaknesses:
- Used a lot on stunts to scheme him into favorable matchups; also means he spends a lot of time moving laterally instead of north-south
- Not much in the way of pass-rush moves; if he's stymied -- especially as an outside rusher -- he doesn't have a plan