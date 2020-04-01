Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

NFL Draft analysis for Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78

Strengths:

  • Does a good job mirroring WRs
  • Recovers well
  • Looks to have good speed

Weaknesses:

  • Gives up too much cushion on routes
  • Beat off the line by WRs with better footwork
