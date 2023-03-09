Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 86.82 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Joe Barksdale
Summary:
Darnell Wright showed improvement from 2021 to 2022 but remains a work in progress. He has a strong upper body that allows him to absorb contact but needs to play with better balance. Lateral quickness and speed to run the arc are concerns, but he has a relentless attitude to finish plays. Wright has long arms to shock and re-direct rushers.
Strengths:
- Strong upper body that allows him to absorb contact
- Long arms to shock and re-direct rushers
- Relentless attitude to finish plays
- Showed improved handle of inside counters from 2021 to 2022
Weaknesses:
- Below-average job of adjusting his hands when engaged
- Balance is a work in progress
- Speed to run the arc is a concern