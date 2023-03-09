Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.82 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Joe Barksdale

Summary:

Darnell Wright showed improvement from 2021 to 2022 but remains a work in progress. He has a strong upper body that allows him to absorb contact but needs to play with better balance. Lateral quickness and speed to run the arc are concerns, but he has a relentless attitude to finish plays. Wright has long arms to shock and re-direct rushers.

Strengths:

Strong upper body that allows him to absorb contact

Long arms to shock and re-direct rushers

Relentless attitude to finish plays

Showed improved handle of inside counters from 2021 to 2022

Weaknesses: