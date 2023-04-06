Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.19 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Rodarius Williams
Summary:
Darrell Luter Jr. is a boundary cornerback with a leaner build. He displays good top-end speed, which allows him to stay in-phase up the boundary with ease. He showcases good stop-start speed but occasionally gets stuck at the top of his drop. Luter has been exposed to both man and zone coverage schemes, but I would like to see him gain more mass to hold up in man coverage.
Strengths:
- Good top-end speed
- Exposure to man and zone coverage schemes
- Good stop-start speed, builds speed quickly
- Does a good job of staying in-phase up the boundary
Weaknesses:
- Tackling form needs to improve despite just a 6.3% missed tackle rate
- Needs to do a better job of consistently getting his eyes back to the ball
- Inconsistent footwork at the route stem
- Would like him to add some mass for the boundary