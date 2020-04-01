Darrell Stewart Jr., WR, Michigan State

NFL Draft analysis for Darrell Stewart Jr., WR, Michigan State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70

Strengths:

  • Good hand eye coordination allows for big range
  • Creates leverage with body motion, footwork off the line
  • Runs good routes

Weaknesses:

  • Taunting, he talks after every reception
  • Average speed
  • Drops are a concern
Our Latest Stories