Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

NFL Draft analysis for Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68

Strengths:

  • Springy and patient runner
  • Good balance
  • Good vision

Weaknesses:

  • Lacks explosion
  • Subpar blocker
  • Limited pass production
