Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.60 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Harvey Langhi

Strengths:

Constantyl works towards the quarterback. High activity. Good first step quickness. Does a good job of using his hands to get high in blocker's pads. Does a good job of getting off blocks.

Weaknesses:

Limited sack production. Gets washed out of his run gaps too often. Average shoulder dip around the edge.

Accolades: