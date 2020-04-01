David Woodward, LB, Utah State

NFL Draft analysis for David Woodward, LB, Utah State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Quick reactionary skills
  • Routinely around the football
  • Very productive last two years in college

Weaknesses:

  • Well below average athlete by NFL standards
  • Doesn't shed blocks particularly well
  • Smaller size and lacking length
