Davis, Deshaun, LB, Auburn

NFL Draft analysis for Davis, Deshaun, LB, Auburn

Draft Scouting Report:

Davis is an old-school thumper. He's stout against run, sifts through trash to plug holes, and regularly stops ball carrier in tracks. He also times blitzes well but his coverage ability is limited by stiff hips and average change of direction. NFL teams still need two-down linebackers and Davis will likely have to make a team on special teams first. -- RW

