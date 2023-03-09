Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.53 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Orlando Brown Jr.

Summary:

Opposing Big Ten defenses were often more concerned with Dawand Jones than his linemate, Paris Johnson Jr., who will be one of the first OTs drafted. Jones only participated in one practice at the Senior Bowl in January, but he was the best player on the field and it may not have been particularly close. If he can control his weight and remain focused on football, he could be a special player because of his size and athleticism.

Strengths:

Enormous, even by Power 5 offensive tackle standards (6-8, 375 and 36.5-inch arms)

Moves surprisingly well laterally on stretch plays; once he gets hands on defensive ends, it's over

Strong hands, powerful punch

He's difficult to get around because of size but consistently locks up DEs on stretch runs eliminating them from the play

Patient in pass sets, can win by grip strength alone in passpro

Strong hands show up consistently on tape in passpro -- can throw DEs to ground

Good reset when DE goes from outside speed rush to inside counter

Weaknesses: