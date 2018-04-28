Day 3 NFL Mock Draft: Shaquem Griffin, Maurice Hurst finally get picked in Round 4

Two days of draft coverage is in the books, and it's time to enter the home stretch.

If you want to know all 100 picks that have been made so far, Pete Prisco has graded each one in our draft tracker, where you can follow every pick made on Day 3. Will Brinson shared his winners and losers for Day 1 and Day 2.

But now we'll turn our attention to Day 3 and the final four rounds. Chris Trapasso has the top players still remaining on the board, and below I've given you my best estimation of how Round 4 could play out. It features two of the biggest storylines remaining in the draft -- Maurice Hurst and Shaquem Griffin -- as well as plenty of other players that can help teams in 2018 and beyond.

Now, let's get to the picks.

Round 4



101. Carolina Panthers (from GB/CLE)

Tyrell Crosby, OT/G, Oregon. The Panthers pick up an offensive lineman who can kick inside and compete to start at guard.

102. Minnesota Vikings (from TB/NYG)

Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State. The Vikings pick up a space back who can be a dangerous weapon as a complementary piece.

103. Houston Texans

Holton Hill, CB, Texas. Hill has massive upside if he can answer questions about maturity issues, and he's worth the gamble on Day 3.

104. Indianapolis Colts

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State. The Colts get a big-bodied receiver who should quickly become a team leader in the locker room.

105. New England Patriots (from CHI)

Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond. The Patriots played the waiting game on Day 2, and here's the spot where they could land a QB that fits what they do.

106. Denver Broncos

Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama. The Broncos go back-to-back at corner after taking one late on Day 2, boosting depth at a key position.

107. New York Jets

Josh Sweat, OLB, Florida State. The Jets should add to their pass rush, and this would be a great value on Sweat after he previously drew some Day 1 buzz.

108. New York Giants (from TB)

Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia. Will Hernandez was a great pick at No. 34, but they also need to add talent to compete at right tackle.

109. Washington Redskins (from DEN/SF)

Micah Kiser, ILB, Virginia. The Redskins get better depth inside at linebacker here, then eye quality depth at O-line with their next picks.

110. Oakland Raiders

Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford. Linebacker is a key need, but Meeks is a better talent than what's left there, so he's another piece of the puzze to overhauling the secondary.

111. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA)

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma. The Rams need to add talent at linebacker, and Okoronkwo can be effective in pass-rushing situations.

112. Cincinnati Bengals

Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State. The Bengals added one lineman in the first three rounds but need to bring in as much blocking talent as possible.

113. Denver Broncos (from WAS)

Marquis Haynes, OLB, Ole Miss. Bradley Chubb was an awesome pick at No. 5, but Haynes sets them up with depth for 2019 and beyond.

114. Cleveland Browns (from GB)

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan. The Browns swing for the fences here, taking a guy who fell due to medical reasons but has as much upside as anyone in the draft.

115. Chicago Bears (from ARI)

Tim Settle, NT, Virginia Tech. The Bears get great value on a nose tackle to come in and push Eddie Goldman.

116. Dallas Cowboys

Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana. This is about as good as the Cowboys can hope for if Jason Witten is in fact walking away.

117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from NE/DET)

Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M. The Bucs finally bring in some safety help after passing on Derwin James twice in the first round.

118. Baltimore Ravens

Genard Avery, LB, Memphis. The Ravens bring in depth at linebacker and a key special teams player.

119. Los Angeles Chargers

Will Richardson, OT, NC State. The Chargers could use better offensive line depth, especially someone who could start at right tackle or inside at guard.

120. Seattle Seahawks

Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF. The Seahawks reunite Griffin with his brother Shaquill, and Shaquem can be a key special teams player while developing on defense.

121. Buffalo Bills

Deon Cain, WR, Clemson. The Bills simply have to give Josh Allen some weapons to work with at receiver.

122. Baltimore Ravens (from KC)

Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa. The Ravens have overhauled the receiver room, but getting young, cost-controlled talent to develop at the position is also key.

123. Miami Dolphins (from CLE/CAR)

Luke Falk, QB, Washington State. The Dolphins showed a lot of interest in Falk during the predraft process, and this is the range for him to go.

124. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR)

Dorance Armstrong, OLB, Kansas. The Chiefs land some edge-rushing depth in a guy they've shown interest in.

125. Philadelphia Eagles (from BAL/TEN)

Tremon Smith, CB, Central Arkansas. The Eagles replace Daryl Worley with a fast, small-school corner in Smith.

126. Atlanta Falcons

Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest. The Falcons pick up some depth to help their pass rush with this pick.

127. New Orleans Saints

Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama. The Saints traded up for a premier pass-rush talent earlier, and here they back him up with more depth and a guy who be dangerous on third downs inside.

128. San Francisco 49ers (from PIT)

Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State. The 49ers pick up some needed depth at corner, and McFadden has great length.

129. Jacksonville Jaguars

Kenny Young, LB, UCLA. With Paul Posluszny retired, expect the Jaguars to address the linebacker spot on Day 3.

130. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)

Jamil Demby, OT/G, Maine. Demby is a small-school tackle who will probably kick inside to guard in the NFL.

131. Miami Dolphins (from PHI/NE)

Foley Fatukasi, DT, UConn. The Dolphins should be looking to boost their defensive tackle rotation with Ndamukong Suh gone.

132. Baltimore Ravens (from PHI)

Quin Blanding, S, Virgnia. The Ravens add some depth at safety behind their two excellent starters.

133. Green Bay Packers

J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri. The Packers improve their depth at receiver after cutting ties with Jordy Nelson.

134. Arizona Cardinals

Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane. The Cardinals did a great job on the first two days of the draft but still need more talent at cornerback.

135. Los Angeles Rams (from NYG)

Josey Jewell, ILB, Iowa. The Rams brought in an outside linebacker earlier, and here they get someone to push for a starting job inside.

136. Los Angeles Rams (from NE)

Cole Madison, G, Washington State. The Rams landed some tackle depth in Round 3, and here they pick up more talent inside for the offensive line.

137. Dallas Cowboys

DeShon Elliott, S, Texas. The Cowboys should be thrilled if they can land Thomas and Elliott in this round.