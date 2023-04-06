Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.21 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Marcus Demps
Summary:
DeMarcco Hellams has played more than 2,100 snaps for the Alabama defense the last three seasons and flew under the radar for much of the fall because he played alongside Jordan Battle. Solid against the run, Hellams played more than half his 2022 snaps as the deep safety (in either two-deep or single-high looks), but he also split time in the box and in the slot.
Strengths:
- High-motor player who plays through the whistle
- Will come downhill looking to run through someone in run support
- Not a burner but can run down RBs from the other side of the field to save huge gains
- When he gets a bead on the ball carrier -- no matter where on the field -- he's going to try to lay him out
- Shows ability to run vertical routes with TE types; uses hands/body to redirect to sidelines and uses body to shield/stay in phase
Weaknesses:
- Will get grabby at top of route from off/slot looks
- Deep speed is a concern; can't run with WRs on vertical routes -- that's not his game
- Lack of athleticism shows up in open field -- can take bad angles
- Doesn't cover a ton of ground from CF on deep throws to the sidelines