Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.21 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Marcus Demps

Summary:

DeMarcco Hellams has played more than 2,100 snaps for the Alabama defense the last three seasons and flew under the radar for much of the fall because he played alongside Jordan Battle. Solid against the run, Hellams played more than half his 2022 snaps as the deep safety (in either two-deep or single-high looks), but he also split time in the box and in the slot.

Strengths:

High-motor player who plays through the whistle

Will come downhill looking to run through someone in run support

Not a burner but can run down RBs from the other side of the field to save huge gains

When he gets a bead on the ball carrier -- no matter where on the field -- he's going to try to lay him out

Shows ability to run vertical routes with TE types; uses hands/body to redirect to sidelines and uses body to shield/stay in phase

Weaknesses: