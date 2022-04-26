Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.41 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Ross Blacklock

Strengths:

Quick and strong hands allow him to win at the point of attack. Does a great job of establishing leverage. Very active. Can string together moves.

Weaknesses:

Inconsistent production in 2021. Positional tweener in the sense that he is neither a perfect fit at defensive end nor tackle. Does a great job of establishing leverage. Very active. Can string together moves. Did not test well at the combine.

Accolades: