Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.49 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tanzel Smart

Strengths:

Carries his weight well. Stout player with significant pass rush production. Plays with great balance. Plays with good leverage.

Weaknesses:

Does not possess great length. Lots of false steps to clean out of his game. Needs to be more effective with his hands. Gets washed out of his gaps too often in the run game.

Accolades: