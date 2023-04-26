Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 63.46 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Zamir White
Summary:
Deneric Prince is an early-down running back who is patient, allowing blockers to get in position. He does a good job of forcing defenders to break down their feet in open space to create additional yardage. Prince has average-to-below-average burst and does not offer much by way of third-down potential. He needs to improve as a blocker and looks to be a solid pass-catcher despite limited production.
Strengths:
- Good size to be a feature back
- Good top-end speed
- Patient allowing blocks to set
- Does a good job of forcing defenders to break feet down in space
Weaknesses:
- Road block in pass protection
- Limited pass-catching production
- Average-to-below-average burst