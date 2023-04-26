Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.46 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Zamir White

Summary:

Deneric Prince is an early-down running back who is patient, allowing blockers to get in position. He does a good job of forcing defenders to break down their feet in open space to create additional yardage. Prince has average-to-below-average burst and does not offer much by way of third-down potential. He needs to improve as a blocker and looks to be a solid pass-catcher despite limited production.

Strengths:

Good size to be a feature back

Good top-end speed

Patient allowing blocks to set

Does a good job of forcing defenders to break feet down in space

Weaknesses: