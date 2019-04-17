Denis, Lukas, S, Boston College

NFL Draft analysis for Denis, Lukas, S, Boston College

Draft Scouting Report:

Quicker than fast safety/corner hybrid with elite season in 2017 who regressed in 2018 in all phases. No-nonsense mover and will lay the lumber. Should be a back end of the roster to start his career yet has the instincts and twitchiness to outplay his draft position. -- CT

