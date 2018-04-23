Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Pairing Bradley Chubb with Von Miller, predictions for every pick

The Broncos could end up taking a franchise quarterback at No. 5. But the best-case scenario could be having the top four QBs all come off the board ahead of them, leaving them open to taking whoever they like best out of the non-QBs.

Who would that be? Quenton Nelson might address the biggest need, and Saquon Barkley is an undeniable talent, but guard and running back just aren't as valuable from a position scarcity perspective as edge rushers. Just look at the last five drafts: teams spent 10 top-10 picks on edge rushers, compared to only four on running backs and two on guards.

Now, pair Bradley Chubb with Von Miller, and you have what might be an unstoppable pass-rushing duo for as long as the team can afford to keep both.

Denver Broncos

With four QBs off the board, the Broncos have a decision to make: Bradley Chubb or Saquon Barkley? I've mocked Barkley to them in the past, but ultimately the pull of pairing Chubb with Von Miller may be too much to go in another direction. Shaquil Barrett's a free agent after 2018, and Shane Ray's option shouldn't be picked up. Chubb also gives the team a premier pass-rusher on the off chance Miller becomes too expensive to keep down the road. But for however long Chubb and Miller play together, they should be a dynamic pass-rushing duo.

The Broncos grab an underrated interior line prospect in the second round in Corbett, who could end up starting immediately at left guard. Chark is a tall and fast weapon for Case Keenum, and a potential starter in 2019 depending on what the team does with its big-money recevers. Yiadom can be a special-teams ace initially who can eventually develop into Aqib Talib's replacement.

Freeman is a quality No. 2 back to pair with Devontae Booker. Haynes brings more pass rush help long-term and could allow the team to cut bait with the disappointing Ray immediately. Herndon is another dart throw at tight end who might develop into a starter. At No. 160, the Broncos trade back with Houston before taking inside linebacker depth in Burks at No. 177 and another big-and-fast receiver in Weah at No. 211.