Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

NFL Draft analysis for Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87

Strengths:

  • Tested out of this world at combine
  • Dominated vs. top CBs at Senior Bowl
  • High-point catcher, can run by anybody

Weaknesses:

  • Raw
  • Struggled with focus drops
  • Needs to improve as route runner
