Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.48 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Shaq Lawson

Summary:

Derick Hall is a super-thick, long-rush linebacker with experience galore. He played more of a read-react/drop into coverage role than most pure edge rushers. He has impactful, jarring edge-setting skills and bull rush. He's not a burst-based defender. His short-area quickness is more impressive than his speed, but you can't categorize him as twitchy. He's a quality run defender. He too often stalls out at the top of his rush. Counter moves are there, but he's not overly eager with them. He's decently bendy. For a team that wants a throwback rush linebacker with close to NFL-caliber strength and three-down ability, this is your guy. He has minimal pass-rush upside, but the power he packs is impressive.

Strengths:

Size and power are NFL ready

Sets a sturdy edge

Short-area quickness is impressive

Bendy around the corner for his size

Weaknesses: