Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State

NFL Draft analysis for Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70

Strengths:

  • Tested as one of the most athlete edge rushers at combine
  • Typically has a pass-rush plan, can win to inside or outside
  • Good burst off the snap
  • Bend is solid
  • High motor

Weaknesses:

  • Bend doesn't exactly aligned with his awesome three-cone time
  • Slightly short arms
  • Needs to get more powerful at the point of attack
