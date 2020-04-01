Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

NFL Draft analysis for Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 94

Strengths:

  • Regularly collapses the pocket
  • Can play anywhere along D-line
  • Regularly requires double teams

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to get better as a pash rusher
  • Can disappear for stretches on tape
Our Latest Stories