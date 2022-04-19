Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.93 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Isaac Nauta

Strengths:

Tight end with an athletic build. Great range to make catches outside of the numbers. Shows soft hands. Lines up all over the formation. Great body control. Reliable pass catcher. Attacks the ball at the peak.

Weaknesses:

Average top end speed. Route-running is loose. Average speed to gather. Needs to improve in pass protection. Not explosive after the catch. Breaks are really slow. Average leaping ability.

Accolades: