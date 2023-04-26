Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.91 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Avery Moss
Summary:
Deslin Alexandere has the size to play multiple positions along the defensive front depending upon the situation. He reads action really well but lacks explosion off the line of scrimmage and has too much wasted movement in his pass-rush plan. Alexandere uses powerful hands to soften the edge but offers little pass-rush upside.
Strengths:
- Powerful hands to soften the edge
- Reads action really well
- Size to play multiple positions dependent upon the situation
Weaknesses:
- Below-average explosion off the line
- Too much wasted motion in his pass-rush plan
- Offers little pass-rush potential from the inside