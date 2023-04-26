Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Avery Moss

Summary:

Deslin Alexandere has the size to play multiple positions along the defensive front depending upon the situation. He reads action really well but lacks explosion off the line of scrimmage and has too much wasted movement in his pass-rush plan. Alexandere uses powerful hands to soften the edge but offers little pass-rush upside.

Strengths:

Powerful hands to soften the edge

Reads action really well

Size to play multiple positions dependent upon the situation

Weaknesses: