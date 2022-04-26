Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.83 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Josh Dobbs

Strengths:

Plus mobility to extend the play when it breaks down. Extensive experience and strong leadership. Capable of throwing with touch. Great top-end speed and athleticism. Throws with anticipation.

Weaknesses:

Inconsistent accuracy to all three levels. Average arm strength. Decision making is very spotty. Gets stuck on his first read too often. Footwork in the pocket needs to become more consistent.

Accolades: