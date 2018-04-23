Detroit Lions Mock Draft: A new franchise running back, predictions for every pick

The Lions could go several different ways with their first-round pick, and a lot will likely depend on how the board shakes out in front of them.

Guard and defensive tackle are two potential needs, and they'll likely have quality players at each position available at No. 20. But I bypassed both to add the super-talented Derrius Guice as the team's new feature back.

While having Guice to give the team a more well-rounded offense is nice, the upshot is that the Lions just didn't have as good value at guard and defensive tackle over the remainder of the draft that would steer them away from better talent at other positions, starting with perhaps the draft's best tight end in Dallas Goedert in Round 2. If I had to do it again, I'd probably swap their last two picks for a guard and defensive tackle (even if the value isn't there), but let's be honest: this wouldn't be the first draft class to fail to address perceived top needs. And the Lions can still look to improve their depth at both positions in the undrafted free agent market.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll be the most informed fan at your NFL Draft party. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.

Detroit Lions

Running back isn't the Lions' biggest need after the signing of LeGarrette Blount, but it's still enough of an issue that it's hard to pass on the super-talented Guice at No. 20. If the Lions pass on him, it feels like he could fall out of the first round, so they may want to explore a trade back 8-10 picks before grabbing him, if he ends up being their top target remaining at No. 20.

Goedert is a steal at No. 50, and he'd be a big upgrade over the tandem of Luke Willson and Michael Roberts. Before making their next pick, the Lions trade down a few spots and pick up a sixth-rounder. At No. 87, they then take Jewell, who is undersized but makes for great depth at linebacker.

White gives the team a quality No. 2 option to develop behind Matthew Stafford. Mata'afa is a little light to hold up on the defensive line, but he's talented enough to grab and use on special teams while waiting to see if he bulks up. Conklin is recovering from a serious foot injury but good enough to take a shot on with a Day 3 pick. Robertson is a lottery ticket to help receiving depth.