NFL Draft analysis for Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73

Strengths:

  • Noticeable burst off the snap
  • Sinks and explodes out of his breaks
  • Freakish moments of YAC ability
  • Deceiving on-field speed

Weaknesses:

  • Played at a heavy weight at UCLA
  • Lower-end speed down the field
