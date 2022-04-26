Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.99 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Wesley Johnson

Strengths:

Blocker with NFL OT length and stature. Athleticism is there, although he's not a freaky specimen. Good people-moving skills in the run game, particularly on stretch plays. Hand work is a plus.

Weaknesses:

Needs to get stronger. Plays with a strange, almost bent-over stance. Some clunky movements, and he goes all out to maximize the depth his kick slide covers, leaving him susceptible to iniside counters. Power deficiency is apparent, as is his lack of lateral quickness.

Accolades: