Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

NFL Draft analysis for Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80

Strengths:

  • Catches everything
  • Tracks it amazingly down the field
  • Track speed

Weaknesses:

  • Small frame
  • Faster than he is quick for a slot receiver
  • Only one-year of legit production
  • Production was padded due to high-amount of screens
