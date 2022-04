Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88.60 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Fred Warner

Strengths:

Does a great job of using his hands to shed blocks. Has shown improvement in pass coverage. Good enough speed allowing him to play sideline to sideline. Physical player. Eyes trained on the ball.

Weaknesses:

Still a work in progress in coverage. Has room for improvement at identifying gap responsibilities. Has to get his feet moving quicker, be more proactive at times.

Accolades: