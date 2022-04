Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.19 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Limas Sweed

Strengths:

Enormous target at 6-foot-5 with high-point catch ability.

Weaknesses:

Has build-up speed, which means he needs time to hit top-end. Not twitchy off the line of scrimmage, nor is he sudden in his breaks. Also needs to get stronger to fight off defensive backs at the top of the route.

Accolades: