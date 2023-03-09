Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.90 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Marcus Peters

Summary:

Devon Witherspoon is neither the biggest nor the twitchiest prospect at his position. However, he makes up for it with his preparation and anticipation. Witherspoon is a great leader and a fiery competitor who is willing to play downhill and tackle in the flat.

Strengths:

Elite competitor, fiery personality

Will play downhill and attack the flat

Competitve at the catch point

High football IQ

Will jam and stab to re-route wide receivers

Weaknesses: