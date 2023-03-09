Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 91.90 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Marcus Peters
Summary:
Devon Witherspoon is neither the biggest nor the twitchiest prospect at his position. However, he makes up for it with his preparation and anticipation. Witherspoon is a great leader and a fiery competitor who is willing to play downhill and tackle in the flat.
Strengths:
- Elite competitor, fiery personality
- Will play downhill and attack the flat
- Competitve at the catch point
- High football IQ
- Will jam and stab to re-route wide receivers
Weaknesses:
- Needs to pack more weight on his 6-foot frame
- Average top-end and recovery speed
- Plays through the wide receiver's back too often