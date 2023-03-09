Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.90 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Marcus Peters

Summary:

Devon Witherspoon is neither the biggest nor the twitchiest prospect at his position. However, he makes up for it with his preparation and anticipation. Witherspoon is a great leader and a fiery competitor who is willing to play downhill and tackle in the flat.

Strengths:

  • Elite competitor, fiery personality
  • Will play downhill and attack the flat
  • Competitve at the catch point
  • High football IQ
  • Will jam and stab to re-route wide receivers

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to pack more weight on his 6-foot frame
  • Average top-end and recovery speed
  • Plays through the wide receiver's back too often