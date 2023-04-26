Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.97 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Tanzel Smart
Summary:
Devonnsha Maxwell came out of high school unranked but had a breakout campaign in 2021 when he had 12 sacks. He followed that up with eight sacks in 2022, and he holds the Southern Conference record for sacks. He can win with power or twitch -- or both -- at the line of scrimmage, and he's consistently disruptive in the middle of the defensive line.
Strengths:
- Stout at point
- Will hold up to double-teams vs. run
- Can win with power when he gets into chest of iOL type
Weaknesses:
- Turned 24 in May of 2023
- Doesn't have an array of pass-rush moves