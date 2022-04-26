Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.89 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Smaller Marcell Dareus

Strengths:

Large, wide-bodied dancing bear who wins with power, decently deceptive quicks, and some pass-rushing moves. Plays with astounding pop on first contact. Can play 1T if needed. Good bull rush but actually his hand work is more impressive. Occasionally will win through the line with his first step.

Weaknesses:

Not a tremendous run defender, and while he can get lateral across the line, his pursuit speed is only slightly above-average. Not a pass-rush move master. Mostly won with first-step quickness in college. He'll have to diversify his rushes in the NFL.

Accolades: