Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.06 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Damien Harris

Summary:

DeWayne McBride is a smooth, flowing RB with a sleek, feature-back body. His vision between the tackles is good, and his free-flowing style allows him to glide to find holes in the defense. He has plus contact balance with a thick lower half and powerful leg churn. Speed is deceptively good, but he's not a burner. He has very minimal receiving usage. He's a sleeper prospect who, in theory, could shoulder feature back duties right away and get more than what's blocked for him in most situations.

Strengths:

Smooth style bodes well for zone-based blocking scheme

Sees holes before they materialize

Efficient cuts

High-end contact balance, hard to shake his equilibrium

Weaknesses: