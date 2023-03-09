Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 79.06 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Damien Harris
Summary:
DeWayne McBride is a smooth, flowing RB with a sleek, feature-back body. His vision between the tackles is good, and his free-flowing style allows him to glide to find holes in the defense. He has plus contact balance with a thick lower half and powerful leg churn. Speed is deceptively good, but he's not a burner. He has very minimal receiving usage. He's a sleeper prospect who, in theory, could shoulder feature back duties right away and get more than what's blocked for him in most situations.
Strengths:
- Smooth style bodes well for zone-based blocking scheme
- Sees holes before they materialize
- Efficient cuts
- High-end contact balance, hard to shake his equilibrium
Weaknesses:
- Very little receiving experience
- Speed is good but won't run away from many second- and third-level defenders in the NFL