Dillard, Andre, OL, Washington St.

NFL Draft analysis for Dillard, Andre, OL, Washington St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Elite athlete for the left tackle spot with a surprisingly power anchor and above-average awareness of stunts. Short, powerful punch, and his feet continue to move as he mirrors edge rushers. Not much run-blocking experience in college, but he has the refined talent to be a franchise left tackle in today's NFL. -- CT

