Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 57.90 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Paddy Fisher
Summary:
Dillon Doyle is more of a traditional middle linebacker who has good size and high football IQ. Change of direction is a bit stiff, and he possesses below-average top-end speed and leaping ability. Doyle does a good job breaking his feet down in space but is a liability in coverage.
Strengths:
- Does a good job breaking his feet down in space
- Good size to play middle linebacker
- High football IQ
Weaknesses:
- Change of direction is stiff
- Below-average top-end speed
- Liability in coverage