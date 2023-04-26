Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 57.90 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Paddy Fisher

Summary:

Dillon Doyle is more of a traditional middle linebacker who has good size and high football IQ. Change of direction is a bit stiff, and he possesses below-average top-end speed and leaping ability. Doyle does a good job breaking his feet down in space but is a liability in coverage.

Strengths:

Does a good job breaking his feet down in space

Good size to play middle linebacker

High football IQ

Weaknesses: