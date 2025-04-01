Round 1 - Pick 1 Dillon Gabriel QB Oregon • Sr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 121st POSITION RNK 7th PAYDS 3857 RUYDS 149 INTS 6 TDS 37 Maybe you're shocked I have Dillon Gabriel here instead of Abdul Carter because Carter is the best player available and fulfills a need for Tennessee. Well, Abdul Carter is the best player available in the regular draft, but the Titans will probably draft a QB instead. Of the QBs eligible for this exercise, Dillon Gabriel is your Cam Ward.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st New format, same likely result for the Cleveland Browns who pair the best player in this draft with Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Listen, there will be another QB taken in this mock, but for now the Giants opt to roll with their veterans for a season and see what shakes loose in next season's CFP. Banks is a strong alternative option.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Plenty of mocks have the Patriots taking Travis Hunter, who is the funnest possible option. He isn't available here, but the Pats draft the funnest possible option available here in the man who finished second to Hunter in the Heisman race.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 You don't see a lot of tight ends going in the top-10 of a draft, as it hasn't happened since Kyle Pitts in 2021, but there's a real chance Warren does in the actual draft, not just here. He proved himself to be one of the most unique and versatile weapons in the country last year.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 There'd be plenty of debate over who the WR1 would be in this format, but I'm sticking with Egbuka. The polished Ohio State product would help the Raiders offense regardless of draft position.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th It's not a great class overall for offensive tackles, and when you limit the options, you can see how quickly it starts thinning out. Conerly isn't even omnipresent in a typical first round mock, but he's the second tackle off the board here.

Round 1 - Pick 8 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd There are size concerns about Pearce, but his floor and ceiling compared to other available pass-rushers on the board make him an easy choice as the No. 2 behind Abdul Carter.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Harmon had an excellent season for Oregon after transferring from Michigan State, and he makes sense for the Saints in this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th I've had Chicago as a possible landing spot in my regular mocks for Williams, and he's going there here as well. Maybe it's fate? Williams was a highly rated recruit who has never had the production to match, but the potential remains.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th You could argue Barron is one of the five best players available in this universe, but the needs of the top 10 push him down to 11 where the 49ers happily snatch the corner they need.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Cam Skattebo RB Arizona State • Sr • 5'9" / 219 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 153rd POSITION RNK 15th RUYDS 1711 YDS/ATT 5.8 REYDS 605 TDS 24 I said Ashton Jeanty is the funnest option in this draft, but Skattebo isn't far behind. Not only is his name endlessly enjoyable to say, but he's a cannonball of a human being who loves to hit back.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd I've said before Jackson had the most impressive season I saw from any player considering he had to move from guard to tackle mid-season and maintained his level of play doing so. I'm not sure where the Dolphins envision him, but he'll help anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Teams just aren't sure where to put Jalon Walker yet. He's got limitless potential and played multiple roles while at Georgia. I can see the Colts lining him up on the edge and letting him develop as a complete pass-rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Jack Sawyer probably is who he's going to be at this point, and that's not a bad player to be! It may not be enough to go in the first round of the actual draft, but he's a tremendous value in this spot for a Falcons team in desperate need of sacks.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Simmons isn't likely to be ready for the start of the season -- his injury is why Donovan Jackson moved to tackle -- but the Cardinals don't have an immediate need for him at tackle. This is a best player available/value pick.

Round 1 - Pick 17 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 11th Yes, this is the third straight Buckeye, and fourth in the last five picks. It's almost as if there's a reason Ohio State won the national title. The Bengals need help on defense, and Tuimoloau makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jordan Burch DL Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 279 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 17th Will an Oregon Duck be as welcome in Seattle as a Buckeye is in Cincinnati? I'm not sure, but Seahawks fans who are hesitant will learn to love Burch.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Starks falls to 19 here because of his position, not his ability. I don't even know that he's the most pressing need in Tampa, but Todd Bowles will find a way to use the versatile defensive back.

Round 1 - Pick 20 TreVeyon Henderson RB Ohio State • Sr • 5'10" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 4th RUYDS 1016 YDS/ATT 7.1 REYDS 284 TDS 11 Henderson has the ability to be one of the better running backs in the NFL, and he feels like an excellent fit for what Sean Payton likes to do on offense. Honestly, I won't be shocked if this is Denver's actual pick.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Will Howard QB Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 236 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 152nd POSITION RNK 9th PAYDS 4010 RUYDS 226 INTS 10 TDS 42 The Steelers are tired of waiting for Aaron Rodgers! They go and get the quarterback of the National Champions. After all, large quarterbacks with some mobility have worked well for the Steelers in recent times.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 I am not nearly as high on Matthew Golden as a lot of draftniks, some of whom think he's the No. 1 WR in the class. That aside, the Chargers could use a field stretcher, and Golden would fill that role and more.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd Something of a technicality here, as Morrison didn't play in the Playoff due to injury. Still, he's been one of the best players on the Notre Dame defense for a few years now, and will be a steal wherever he ends up.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Quinshon Judkins RB Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 221 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 6th RUYDS 1060 YDS/ATT 5.5 REYDS 161 TDS 16 Four running backs in the first round!? Is it 1982 again!? Seriously, there were a lot of good running backs on CFP teams, as the position still holds plenty of value in the college game. Aaron Jones is still in Minnesota, but Judkins is a ready-made replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tate Ratledge IOL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 8th A leader on the Georgia offense who is far more athletic than his mullet would have you believe.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Terrance Ferguson TE Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 247 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 106th POSITION RNK 7th REC 43 REYDS 591 YDS/REC 13.7 TDS 3 Ferguson is not the kind of talent that you'll see in a first-round tight end normally, but he is the kind who ends up having a productive NFL career. Here he ends up in an offense that will know how to use him.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cameron Williams OT Texas • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 8th Williams played tackles for the Longhorns but I project him as a guard at the next level, and that's where the Ravens will put him.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Isaiah Bond WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 111th POSITION RNK 13th REC 34 REYDS 540 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 6 Bond has all the traits you look for in a receiver, but the consistency of performance hasn't been there yet. The Lions bet on their ability to tap into that potential with a late first round flier.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Dylan Sampson RB Tennessee • Jr • 5'8" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 7th RUYDS 1493 YDS/ATT 5.8 REYDS 143 TDS 22 You thought we were done with running backs, but we're not! The offense Sampson played in at Tennessee isn't all that dissimilar to the one Kliff Kingsbury will put him in, and what running back wouldn't want to be lined up next to Jayden Daniels right now? So many open lanes for you to exploit.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Alfred Collins DL Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 332 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 11th Texas' defense isn't the Texas defense in 2024 without the two monsters it had on the interior of its defensive line, and while they're more likely Day Two or Three picks in the real draft, they're first rounders here.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Vernon Broughton DL Texas • Sr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 13th You probably should've known this pick was coming if you read the last pick. Broughton is a very different player than Chris Jones, and he's probably not a scheme fit for KC, but he's a big beefy boy who will plug a gap or two.