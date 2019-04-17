Dixon, D'Cota, S, Wisconsin

NFL Draft analysis for Dixon, D'Cota, S, Wisconsin

Draft Scouting Report:

Compact, active free safety who bounces his way into outside running plays and can sift through traffic to get to the ball-carrier. Simply doesn't have NFL speed or athleticism, and his lack of size will hurt him at the next level too. Polished game however. -- CT

Our Latest Stories